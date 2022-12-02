Dr. John Hsueh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hsueh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Hsueh, MD
Overview of Dr. John Hsueh, MD
Dr. John Hsueh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They completed their fellowship with WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Hsueh's Office Locations
Northwell Health136-17 39 4 Fl Ave Ste Cf-E, Flushing, NY 11354 Directions (718) 559-3600
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor, compassionate and takes time to explain diagnosis.
About Dr. John Hsueh, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Chinese
- 1912995903
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Flushing Hosp Med Ctr, Internal Medicine Flushing Hosp Med Ctr, Flexible Or Transitional Year St Vincent'S Med Ctr, Anatomic And Clinical Pathology
- Flushing Hospital Med Center
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hsueh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hsueh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hsueh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hsueh has seen patients for Chest Pain and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hsueh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hsueh speaks Chinese.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hsueh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hsueh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hsueh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hsueh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.