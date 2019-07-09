Overview of Dr. John Huang, MD

Dr. John Huang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hamden, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch Of Med|Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Huang works at New England Retina Associates in Hamden, CT with other offices in Old Greenwich, CT and Westport, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Endophthalmitis and Iridocyclitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.