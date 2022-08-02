Dr. John Huber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Huber, MD
Overview of Dr. John Huber, MD
Dr. John Huber, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Louisville, KY.
Dr. Huber works at
Dr. Huber's Office Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Hematology & Oncology Kresge Way4003 Kresge Way Suite 500, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions
Baptist Health Medical Group Hematology & Oncology Kresge Way1031 New Moody Lane Suite 204, La Grange, KY 40031 Directions
Baptist Health Medical Group Hematology & Oncology Kresge Way2400 Eastpoint Parkway Suite 310, Louisville, KY 40223 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Baptist Health La Grange
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Lymphoma diagnosis is earth shaking. Dr Huber has been understand, consoling and knowledgeable about the disease and I not only respect him as a doctor but as a man. I wished there were more doctors like him. There are… his fellow docs and the nurse practitioners that work with him. Thank you Dr. Huber for being my doctor!
About Dr. John Huber, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- English
- 1700857315
Education & Certifications
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huber has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Huber using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Huber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huber has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Anemia and Purpura, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Huber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.