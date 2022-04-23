Dr. John Huffman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huffman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Huffman, MD
Overview
Dr. John Huffman, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Arlington, VA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Wake Forest University and is affiliated with Virginia Hospital Center.
Dr. Huffman works at
Locations
-
1
Interventional Pain and Regenerative Medicine Specialists1635 N George Mason Dr Ste 150, Arlington, VA 22205 Directions (871) 732-0044Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Medicare
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Huffman?
I have been a patient of Dr. Huffmans' since 2017 and recommend him and his staff highly! If you are serious about finding help with your pain mgt needs Dr. Huffman is perfect, if you're looking for someone to just give you pain meds look somewhere else.
About Dr. John Huffman, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1194782243
Education & Certifications
- George Wash Hosp
- Washington Hospital Center
- Wake Forest University
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huffman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huffman works at
Dr. Huffman has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huffman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Huffman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huffman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huffman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huffman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.