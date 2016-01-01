Dr. John Huggins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huggins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Huggins, MD
Overview of Dr. John Huggins, MD
Dr. John Huggins, MD is a Pulmonologist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
MUSC Health Rutledge Tower135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Huggins, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 26 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1447294905
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Pulmonary Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
