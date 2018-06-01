Dr. John Hughes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hughes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Hughes, MD
Overview of Dr. John Hughes, MD
Dr. John Hughes, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They specialize in Hematology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension St. Mary's Hospital, Covenant HealthCare - Cooper, Covenant HealthCare - Irving, Covenant Medical Center Harrison, Harbor Beach Community Hospital, Hills and Dales General Hospital and Scheurer Hospital.
Dr. Hughes' Office Locations
Covenant Cancer Care Center5400 Mackinaw Rd Fl 5, Saginaw, MI 48604 Directions (989) 583-5090
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Mary's Hospital
- Covenant HealthCare - Cooper
- Covenant HealthCare - Irving
- Covenant Medical Center Harrison
- Harbor Beach Community Hospital
- Hills and Dales General Hospital
- Scheurer Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Care Network of Michigan (BCN)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meridian Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I met Dr. Hughes when I was diagnosed with Non Hodgkin's Lymphoma. He saved my life and I am 15 years in remission. Thank you! He is very professional and caring and his staff is amazing. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. John Hughes, MD
- Hematology
- 54 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Hematology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hughes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hughes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hughes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hughes has seen patients for Anemia, Hemophilia and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hughes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hughes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hughes.
