Dr. John Hughes, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They specialize in Hematology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension St. Mary's Hospital, Covenant HealthCare - Cooper, Covenant HealthCare - Irving, Covenant Medical Center Harrison, Harbor Beach Community Hospital, Hills and Dales General Hospital and Scheurer Hospital.



Dr. Hughes works at Covenant Cancer Care Center in Saginaw, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Hemophilia and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.