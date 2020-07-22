Overview of Dr. John Hughes Jr, DO

Dr. John Hughes Jr, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center and Integris Southwest Medical Center.



Dr. Hughes Jr works at Paul Maitino, DO in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.