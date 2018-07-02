Dr. Yongchul Huh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yongchul Huh, MD
Overview of Dr. Yongchul Huh, MD
Dr. Yongchul Huh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Huh works at
Dr. Huh's Office Locations
Western & 3rd Medical Ctr John Huh MD356 S Western Ave Ste 200, Los Angeles, CA 90020 Directions (213) 384-1717
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Huh has great bedside manner. He explained everything and answered all my questions in easy-to-understand terms. He is very friendly and thoughtful as well. I appreciate all his help.
About Dr. Yongchul Huh, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huh accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huh works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Huh. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huh.
