Overview

Dr. John Humeniuk, MD is a Dermatologist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MANITOBA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Francis Downtown.



Dr. Humeniuk works at John Humeniuk MD in Greenville, SC with other offices in Simpsonville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Skin Lesion, Skin Discoloration and Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.