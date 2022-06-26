Overview

Dr. John Hummel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Southern Ohio Medical Center.



Dr. Hummel works at Osu Internal Medicine LLC in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Congenital Heart Disease and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.