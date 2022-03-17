Overview of Dr. John Hung, MD

Dr. John Hung, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Puyallup, WA. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.



Dr. Hung works at MultiCare Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation - Puyallup in Puyallup, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Rotator Cuff Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.