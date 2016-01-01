Dr. John Hunter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hunter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Hunter, MD
Overview
Dr. John Hunter, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley and is affiliated with Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Hunter works at
Locations
Dermatology Associates of Sonoma County990 Sonoma Ave Ste 2, Santa Rosa, CA 95404 Directions (707) 527-8444
Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital1165 Montgomery Dr, Santa Rosa, CA 95405 Directions (707) 546-3210
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Western Health Advantage
About Dr. John Hunter, MD
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1124062500
Education & Certifications
- University of California At Berkeley
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Hunter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hunter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hunter has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hunter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hunter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hunter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hunter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hunter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.