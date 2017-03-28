See All Podiatric Surgeons in Penfield, NY
Dr. John Hunter, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. John Hunter, DPM

Dr. John Hunter, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Penfield, NY. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with UPMC Lock Haven and Upmc Williamsport.

Dr. Hunter works at Genesee Valley Podiatry, LLP in Penfield, NY with other offices in Rochester, NY, Geneseo, NY and State College, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Hunter's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Genesee Valley Podiatry, LLP
    500 Whitney Rd, Penfield, NY 14526 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 586-6100
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Genesee Valley Podiatry
    1404 Portland Ave, Rochester, NY 14621 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 266-1940
  3. 3
    Genesee Valley Podiatry
    4500 Millennium Dr Ste C, Geneseo, NY 14454 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 243-2486
  4. 4
    UPMC Specialty Care Foot and Ankle â€“ State College
    611 University Dr, State College, PA 16801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 321-2020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UPMC Lock Haven
  • Upmc Williamsport

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Ankle Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Ankle Fracture

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Limb Length Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Pediatric Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Disorders Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 28, 2017
    He is a very kind and concerned doctor about his patients. Very nice doctor to deal with and so helpful. If you don't want to be on a conveyor belt like at those big clinics and want the personal touch come see Dr Hunter.
    Kaden in rochester, ny — Mar 28, 2017
    Photo: Dr. John Hunter, DPM
    About Dr. John Hunter, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184963662
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Penn State University
    Undergraduate School

