Dr. Hur has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Hur, MD
Overview of Dr. John Hur, MD
Dr. John Hur, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Lafayette East , Indiana University Health North Hospital and IU Health Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Hur's Office Locations
Forte Sports Medicine & Orthopedics10767 Illinois St, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 817-1200
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Lafayette East
- Indiana University Health North Hospital
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hur performed hip replacement in 2014 (age 67), knee replacement in 2015, and the other knee in 2019. All I can say is wow! This guy is good. Not one issue with anything. The hospital was impeccable, and the Dr. visits were always a pleasure. I cannot say enough about his methods, and results.
About Dr. John Hur, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Hur accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hur has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hur on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
