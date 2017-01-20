Dr. John Hurley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hurley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Hurley, MD
Overview of Dr. John Hurley, MD
Dr. John Hurley, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Somerville, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Hurley works at
Dr. Hurley's Office Locations
Somerset Medical Center, 110 Rehill Ave, Somerville, NJ 08876
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I suffered complete tears of my ACL and LCL during a rugby match. A different ortho surgeon recommended Dr. Hurley. I was 27 and scared my active lifestyle would be gone. Dr. Hurley spent a lot of time explaining the options and prognosis. I trusted his plan of action and he assured me that I would be back. My ACL was replaced and the LCL repaired. 1 year later I was back on the rugby field with no concerns. It has now been 15 years with no setbacks. Dr. Hurley is fantastic, thank you.
About Dr. John Hurley, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hurley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hurley accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hurley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hurley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hurley.
