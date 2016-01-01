Dr. John Hurt II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hurt II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Hurt II, MD
Overview
Dr. John Hurt II, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Leesburg, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BENIN / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Uf Health Leesburg Hospital and Uf Health The Villages Hospital.
Dr. Hurt II works at
Locations
1
Florida Heart and Vascular511 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 101, Leesburg, FL 34748 Directions (352) 728-6808
2
Florida Heart and Vascular1560 Santa Barbara Blvd, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Directions (352) 750-5001
3
Leesburg Family Medicine201 LAGRANDE BLVD, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Directions (352) 728-6808
4
Michael Glick M.d. P.A.1501 N US Highway 441 Ste 1102, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Directions (352) 728-6808
5
Florida Heart & Vascular Multi Specialty Group PA1950 Laurel Manor Dr Ste 142, The Villages, FL 32162 Directions (352) 728-6808
Hospital Affiliations
- Uf Health Leesburg Hospital
- Uf Health The Villages Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Hurt II, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1093710790
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BENIN / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hurt II accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hurt II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hurt II works at
Dr. Hurt II has seen patients for Hypertension, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hurt II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hurt II speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hurt II. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hurt II.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hurt II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hurt II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.