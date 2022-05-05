Dr. John Hurteau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hurteau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Hurteau, MD
Overview of Dr. John Hurteau, MD
Dr. John Hurteau, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Hurteau's Office Locations
Hurteau Plastic Surgery P. C.1000 Hawthorne Ave Ste N, Athens, GA 30606 Directions (706) 850-4185
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Georgia, Inc.
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was very happy to meet Dr. Hurteau. He and his staff are caring and concerned about the individual needs of their patients. Dr. Hurteau is an experienced physician with an impressive background. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. John Hurteau, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1821130311
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hurteau has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hurteau accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hurteau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hurteau has seen patients for Breast Reduction and Gynecomastia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hurteau on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hurteau. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hurteau.
