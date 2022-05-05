Overview of Dr. John Hurteau, MD

Dr. John Hurteau, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Hurteau works at Hurteau Plastic Surgery P. C. in Athens, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reduction and Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.