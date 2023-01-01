Dr. Hurwitz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Hurwitz, DO
Dr. John Hurwitz, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Novato Community Hospital.
Summerfield Health Care Center1280 Summerfield Rd, Santa Rosa, CA 95405 Directions (707) 539-1515
Park View Post Acute3751 Montgomery Dr, Santa Rosa, CA 95405 Directions (707) 583-1805
- 3 122 Calistoga Rd Pmb 197, Santa Rosa, CA 95409 Directions (707) 583-1805
Hospital Affiliations
- Novato Community Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Kaiser Permanente
Excellent doctor. Listened attentively to our concerns. Very thorough in asking all the right questions. Explained the pros and cons of various treatments. Knowledgeable, friendly with a good sense of humor.
- WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Hurwitz accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hurwitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
