Overview of Dr. John Husted, MD

Dr. John Husted, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hemet, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Hemet Global Medical Center and Menifee Global Medical Center.



Dr. Husted works at Seven Star Medical Group in Hemet, CA with other offices in Menifee, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.