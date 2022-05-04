Dr. John Husted, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Husted is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Husted, MD
Overview of Dr. John Husted, MD
Dr. John Husted, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hemet, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Hemet Global Medical Center and Menifee Global Medical Center.
Dr. Husted works at
Dr. Husted's Office Locations
-
1
Seven Star Medical Group Inc.1225 E Latham Ave Ste A, Hemet, CA 92543 Directions (951) 766-0374
-
2
Seven Star Medical Group Inc.29826 Haun Rd Ste 200, Menifee, CA 92586 Directions (951) 766-0374
-
3
Menifee Valley Medical Center28400 Mccall Blvd, Menifee, CA 92585 Directions (951) 698-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Hemet Global Medical Center
- Menifee Global Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Husted?
My appendix perforated dr Husted operated , he saved my life. I highly recommend him , he has a great bedside manner . Spends time explaining. He’s my hero !
About Dr. John Husted, MD
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1396873493
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Husted has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Husted accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Husted has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Husted works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Husted. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Husted.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Husted, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Husted appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.