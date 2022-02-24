See All Ophthalmologists in Laguna Hills, CA
Dr. John Hwang, MD

Ophthalmology
4.9 (38)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. John Hwang, MD

Dr. John Hwang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They completed their fellowship with Doheny Eye Inst-Usc Sch Med|University of Southern Calfornia

Dr. Hwang works at Retina Associates Orange County in Laguna Hills, CA with other offices in Santa Ana, CA and Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Macular Hole along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hwang's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Retina Associates Orange County
    23521 Paseo de Valencia Ste 115, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 707-5125
  2. 2
    Retina Associates Orange County
    2010 E 1st St Ste 230, Santa Ana, CA 92705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 707-5125
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Newport Beach
    360 San Miguel Dr Ste 407, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 706-3514

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
  • Orange County Global Medical Center
  • Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
  • Saddleback Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Macular Hole
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Macular Hole

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Macular Dystrophy, Vitelliform, Adult-Onset Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Artery Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment With Break Chevron Icon
Retinal Edema Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Retinal Scarring Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    Feb 24, 2022
    I had an emergency condition and Dr Hwang got me in fast and fixed the problem with laser surgery. He is a wonderful doctor.
    — Feb 24, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Hwang, MD
    About Dr. John Hwang, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629235510
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Doheny Eye Inst-Usc Sch Med|University of Southern Calfornia
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons|Harkness Eye Inst Columbia University|New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Hwang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hwang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hwang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hwang accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Hwang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hwang has seen patients for Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Macular Hole, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hwang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Hwang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hwang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hwang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hwang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

