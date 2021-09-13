See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Cooper City, FL
Dr. John Hylton, MD

Internal Medicine
4.2 (31)
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Hylton, MD

Dr. John Hylton, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cooper City, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar and Memorial Hospital West.

Dr. Hylton works at JOHN BANCROFT HYLTON MDPA in Cooper City, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hylton's Office Locations

    John Bancroft Hylton M.d P.a
    12323 SW 55th St Ste 1003, Cooper City, FL 33330 (954) 252-0083

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hospital Miramar
  • Memorial Hospital West

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Down Syndrome
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Overweight
Down Syndrome
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Overweight

Down Syndrome
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Overweight
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Back Pain
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Cold Sore
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Hemorrhoids
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overactive Bladder
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pap Smear
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Prostatitis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shingles
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Swine Flu
Symptomatic Menopause
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tonsillitis
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Warts
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 13, 2021
    Timely and compassionate. Willing to listen to patients and love ones. Readily respond to call after hours.
    — Sep 13, 2021
    About Dr. John Hylton, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Creole and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1316951700
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hylton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hylton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hylton works at JOHN BANCROFT HYLTON MDPA in Cooper City, FL. View the full address on Dr. Hylton’s profile.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Hylton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hylton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hylton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hylton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

