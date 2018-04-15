Dr. John Iafelice, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iafelice is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Iafelice, MD
Overview of Dr. John Iafelice, MD
Dr. John Iafelice, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Willoughby Hills, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Hillcrest Hospital.
Dr. Iafelice's Office Locations
Cleveland Clinic Foundation2550 Som Center Rd, Willoughby Hills, OH 44094 Directions (440) 943-2500
Euclid Hospital18901 LAKE SHORE BLVD, Cleveland, OH 44119 Directions (440) 943-2500
Cleveland Clinic Waived Willoughby2570 Som Center Rd, Willoughby Hills, OH 44094 Directions (440) 943-2500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Hillcrest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I think you a excellent doctor. You did a fantastic job on my surgery and delivery of my son. Would you be to another surgery?
About Dr. John Iafelice, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1174553754
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Iafelice has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Iafelice accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Iafelice has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Iafelice has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Iafelice on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Iafelice. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iafelice.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iafelice, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iafelice appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.