Overview of Dr. John Iafelice, MD

Dr. John Iafelice, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Willoughby Hills, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Hillcrest Hospital.



Dr. Iafelice works at Cleveland Clinic Foundation in Willoughby Hills, OH with other offices in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.