Overview of Dr. John Iljas, DO

Dr. John Iljas, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Livonia, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital, DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital, Garden City Hospital and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.



Dr. Iljas works at Vascular Associates in Livonia, MI with other offices in Southfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Atherosclerosis and Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.