Dr. John Iljas, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iljas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Iljas, DO
Overview of Dr. John Iljas, DO
Dr. John Iljas, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Livonia, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital, DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital, Garden City Hospital and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.
Dr. Iljas works at
Dr. Iljas' Office Locations
-
1
Vascular Associates of Michigan PC15370 Levan Rd Ste 1, Livonia, MI 48154 Directions (734) 462-8401
-
2
Ascension Providence Hospital16001 W 9 Mile Rd, Southfield, MI 48075 Directions (734) 462-8401
-
3
St Mary Mercy Hospital - Livonia36475 5 Mile Rd, Livonia, MI 48154 Directions (734) 655-4800
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital
- DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital
- Garden City Hospital
- Trinity Health Livonia Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Iljas?
He is the best!
About Dr. John Iljas, DO
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1669440079
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Iljas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Iljas accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Iljas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Iljas works at
Dr. Iljas has seen patients for Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Atherosclerosis and Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Iljas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Iljas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iljas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iljas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iljas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.