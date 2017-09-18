Overview of Dr. John Imhoff, MD

Dr. John Imhoff, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Waycross, GA. They completed their fellowship with McGee Eye Inst



Dr. Imhoff works at South East Eye in Waycross, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Astigmatism and Cataract Removal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.