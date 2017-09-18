Dr. John Imhoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Imhoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Imhoff, MD
Overview of Dr. John Imhoff, MD
Dr. John Imhoff, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Waycross, GA. They completed their fellowship with McGee Eye Inst
Dr. Imhoff works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Imhoff's Office Locations
-
1
South East Eye2507 Alice St, Waycross, GA 31501 Directions (888) 669-0655Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Satilla Health
- Bacon County Hospital
- Emanuel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Pyramid Life
- State Farm
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- WellCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Imhoff?
Dr. Imhoff did both of my eyes with implants. He was professional, kind, and personable and I very much enjoyed seeing him. My eyes are now 20/20 and I don't need glasses! I am so happy with this doctor and the service he provides! I'd recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. John Imhoff, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1669480513
Education & Certifications
- McGee Eye Inst
- University OK Health Science Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Imhoff has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Imhoff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Imhoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Imhoff works at
Dr. Imhoff has seen patients for Astigmatism and Cataract Removal Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Imhoff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Imhoff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Imhoff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Imhoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Imhoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.