Dr. John Imhoff, MD

Ophthalmology
3.4 (12)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. John Imhoff, MD

Dr. John Imhoff, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Waycross, GA. They completed their fellowship with McGee Eye Inst

Dr. Imhoff works at South East Eye in Waycross, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Astigmatism and Cataract Removal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Imhoff's Office Locations

  1. 1
    South East Eye
    2507 Alice St, Waycross, GA 31501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 669-0655
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Satilla Health
  • Bacon County Hospital
  • Emanuel Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Astigmatism
Cataract Removal Surgery
Senile Cataracts
Astigmatism
Cataract Removal Surgery
Senile Cataracts

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Iridectomy Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Pyramid Life
    • State Farm
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • WellCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Sep 18, 2017
    Dr. Imhoff did both of my eyes with implants. He was professional, kind, and personable and I very much enjoyed seeing him. My eyes are now 20/20 and I don't need glasses! I am so happy with this doctor and the service he provides! I'd recommend him to anyone.
    Carol Strickland in Swainsboro, GA — Sep 18, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Imhoff, MD
    About Dr. John Imhoff, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1669480513
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • McGee Eye Inst
    Residency
    • University OK Health Science Center
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.