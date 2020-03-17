Dr. Infantolino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Infantolino, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Infantolino, MD
Dr. John Infantolino, MD is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.
Dr. Infantolino works at
Dr. Infantolino's Office Locations
John Infantolino MD PC5 Princeton Ave, Brick, NJ 08724 Directions (732) 840-0010
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful! As my husband's care giver, Dr. John is patient, and explaines things to me, so I can understand what is expected. Using patience, and answers my questions.
About Dr. John Infantolino, MD
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1215902325
Education & Certifications
- Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Infantolino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Infantolino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Infantolino works at
Dr. Infantolino speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Infantolino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Infantolino.
