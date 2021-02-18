Dr. John Ingari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ingari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Ingari, MD
Overview of Dr. John Ingari, MD
Dr. John Ingari, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Owings Mills, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Northwest Hospital Center and Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.
Dr. Ingari's Office Locations
LifeBridge Health at Foundry Row10084 Reisterstown Rd Ste 300A, Owings Mills, MD 21117 Directions (410) 601-2663Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Rubin Institute - Northwest Hospital5401 Old Court Rd Ste Main, Randallstown, MD 21133 Directions (410) 601-2663
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Hospital Center
- Sinai Hospital of Baltimore
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ingari has performed many operations on my very young child. He is a phenomenal surgeon and his bedside manner is excellent. I was very nervous and upset before our first visit - being a new mom and not knowing what to do for my child. Dr. Ingari always takes the time to listen to all of my concerns and helps me to navigate all of the options and choose the best ones for my child. I cannot recommend him enough. We initially went to see Dr. Ingari because of his impressive resume, and then when we saw how caring and compassionate he was, it was just icing on the cake.
About Dr. John Ingari, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1396765517
Education & Certifications
- UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
