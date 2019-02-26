Dr. Interlandi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Interlandi, MD
Overview
Dr. John Interlandi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Hermitage, TN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with Tristar Summit Medical Center.
Locations
New Horizon Family Practice5651 Frist Blvd Ste 415, Hermitage, TN 37076 Directions (615) 871-7258Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- 2 115 Winwood Dr, Lebanon, TN 37087 Directions (615) 444-4126
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Summit Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am so proud and great full to have had such a wonderful doctor who has had my health in his two hands for so many years. You will be truly missed. The other doctors has big shoes to fill, fingers crossed that they can be as great as you have been. Thank you for everything you have done. Good luck on everything and all future accomplishments. Kristie Dickerson
About Dr. John Interlandi, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1992790174
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Interlandi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Interlandi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Interlandi has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Vitamin D Deficiency and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Interlandi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Interlandi speaks Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Interlandi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Interlandi.
