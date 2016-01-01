Overview of Dr. John Ioannou, MD

Dr. John Ioannou, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Mt Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center and Mount Sinai South Nassau.



Dr. Ioannou works at PRINE Health in Rockville Centre, NY with other offices in Bellmore, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.