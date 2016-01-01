Dr. Iocco accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. John Iocco, MD
Overview
Dr. John Iocco, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Anatomic & Clinical Pathology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Iocco works at
Locations
1
Fremont Office2000 Mowry Ave, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 797-1111Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Saint Rose Hospital27200 Calaroga Ave, Hayward, CA 94545 Directions (510) 264-4000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
3
Alameda Hospital Laboratory2070 Clinton Ave, Alameda, CA 94501 Directions (510) 814-4305
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health
- MultiPlan
About Dr. John Iocco, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1902840283
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Anatomic & Clinical Pathology, Dermatopathology and Forensic Pathology
