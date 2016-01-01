See All Dermatopathologists in Fremont, CA
Dr. John Iocco, MD

Dermatopathology
0.0 (0)
Call for new patient details
52 years of experience

Overview

Dr. John Iocco, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Anatomic & Clinical Pathology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Iocco works at Martin Kass M.D. in Fremont, CA with other offices in Hayward, CA and Alameda, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Fremont Office
    2000 Mowry Ave, Fremont, CA 94538 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 797-1111
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Saint Rose Hospital
    27200 Calaroga Ave, Hayward, CA 94545 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 264-4000
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Alameda Hospital Laboratory
    2070 Clinton Ave, Alameda, CA 94501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 814-4305

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Independent Forensic Evaluation Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. John Iocco, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatopathology
    Years of Experience
    • 52 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902840283
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Anatomic & Clinical Pathology, Dermatopathology and Forensic Pathology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Iocco accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Iocco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Iocco has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iocco.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iocco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iocco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

