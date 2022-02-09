Overview of Dr. John Ireland, DO

Dr. John Ireland, DO is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences and is affiliated with Belton Regional Medical Center, Lee's Summit Medical Center and Research Medical Center.



Dr. Ireland works at Kansas City Pulmonology Practice - Lee's Summit in Lees Summit, MO with other offices in Belton, MO. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Partial Lung Collapse and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.