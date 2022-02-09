Dr. John Ireland, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ireland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Ireland, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Ireland, DO
Dr. John Ireland, DO is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences and is affiliated with Belton Regional Medical Center, Lee's Summit Medical Center and Research Medical Center.
Dr. Ireland works at
Dr. Ireland's Office Locations
Kansas City Pulmonology Practice - Lee's Summit2000 SE Blue Pkwy Ste 210, Lees Summit, MO 64063 Directions (816) 287-6990
Belton17067 S Outer Rd Ste 200, Belton, MO 64012 Directions (816) 348-4274Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Belton Regional Medical Center
- Lee's Summit Medical Center
- Research Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Swan and Delinda were kind and Dr. Ireland very considerate.
About Dr. John Ireland, DO
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
- 1467575241
Education & Certifications
- University Of Missouri Kansas City School Of Med
- Truman Medical Center
- Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ireland has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ireland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ireland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ireland has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Partial Lung Collapse and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ireland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Ireland. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ireland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ireland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ireland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.