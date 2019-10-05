Overview

Dr. John Irons, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Vestavia, AL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center and Medical West Main Campus.



Dr. Irons works at Alabama Pain Physicians in Vestavia, AL with other offices in Bessemer, AL, Birmingham, AL and Vestavia Hills, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.