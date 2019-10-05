Dr. John Irons, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Irons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Irons, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Irons, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Vestavia, AL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center and Medical West Main Campus.
Dr. Irons works at
Locations
Alabama Pain Physicians2868 Acton Rd, Vestavia, AL 35243 Directions (205) 332-3160Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Alabama Pain Physicians727 Memorial Dr, Bessemer, AL 35022 Directions (205) 332-3160Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Comprehensive Pain Services of Alabama513 Brookwood Blvd Ste 260, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 800-8766
Southern Ketamine and Wellness1932 Laurel Rd Ste 1B, Vestavia Hills, AL 35216 Directions (205) 202-9163Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Grandview Medical Center
- Medical West Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
He's very nice and let me talk about me, than he gave his medical advice, which I agreed with. Thank you for being a great doctor with a great bedside manner.
About Dr. John Irons, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Baptist Health Systems Montclair & Princeton
- Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
- Samford University
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Irons accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Irons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Irons. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Irons.
