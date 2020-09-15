Overview of Dr. John Irwin, MD

Dr. John Irwin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Yardley, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Irwin works at JOHN T IRWIN MD in Yardley, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.