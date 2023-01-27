Dr. John Isaac, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Isaac is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Isaac, MD
Overview of Dr. John Isaac, MD
Dr. John Isaac, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital and Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.
Dr. Isaac works at
Dr. Isaac's Office Locations
Willowbrook Cardiovascular Associates7010 Champions Plaza Dr Ste 200, Houston, TX 77069 Directions (281) 890-4848
Willowbrook Cardiovascular Associates6560 Fannin St Ste 620, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 791-1978
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Isaac is a world-class authority on cardiovascular and cardiology medical science. I found him to be extremely kind, competent and methodical. He's probably one of the top cardiology specialists in Houston if not Texas and the country. His clinic staff are also superbly efficient and courteous.
About Dr. John Isaac, MD
- Cardiology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1295799005
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas At Dallas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Isaac has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Isaac accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Isaac has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Isaac has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Isaac on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Isaac speaks Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Isaac. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Isaac.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Isaac, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Isaac appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.