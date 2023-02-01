Dr. Isaacs has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Isaacs
Offers telehealth
Dr. John Isaacs is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine and is affiliated with University of Mississippi Medical Center.
Dr. Isaacs works at
University Heart2500 N State St, Jackson, MS 39216 Directions (012) 592-7416Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Limited To Official Government Duties On2925 LAYFAIR DR, Flowood, MS 39232 Directions (601) 925-2243
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Mississippi Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
We cannot express in words the gratitude we have for Dr Isaacs and his staff! We came to them in 2010 completed several rounds of IVF over the years and only one positive pregnancy test in 2015 but lost her. They held our hands, hugged our necks, laughed and cried with us and we had all but given up. They were super supportive gave us a nudge to try once more and in 2022 we were blessed with the most precious gift ever. If not for the love and support they provided us we may have never been able experience this miracle. Dr Isaacs, Peggy, Karyn, Liz, & Catherine THANK YOU, you mean the world to us and we will be forever grateful
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1811934011
- Wash University School Med
- U Miss Med Ctr|University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- University Miss Med Center
- University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine
Dr. Isaacs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Isaacs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
76 patients have reviewed Dr. Isaacs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Isaacs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Isaacs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Isaacs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.