Dr. John Itamura, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Itamura is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Itamura, MD
Overview of Dr. John Itamura, MD
Dr. John Itamura, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, Adventist Health White Memorial, Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.
Dr. Itamura works at
Dr. Itamura's Office Locations
-
1
Adventist Health-Kerlan Jobe Orthopedic Clinic1700 E Cesar E Chavez Ave Ste 1400, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 307-8913Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Dr. Vernon B. Williams Inc.6801 Park Ter Ste 400, Los Angeles, CA 90045 Directions (310) 665-7200
-
3
Adventist Health White Memorial1720 E Cesar E Chavez Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (310) 665-7200
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
- Adventist Health White Memorial
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Itamura?
Dr Itamura did a total shoulder reversal on my right shoulder last June. I am so incredibly pleased with the results that I’m going to have my left shoulder surgery in the next 3 months .
About Dr. John Itamura, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1164476719
Education & Certifications
- University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Itamura has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Itamura accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Itamura has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Itamura works at
Dr. Itamura has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Itamura on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Itamura. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Itamura.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Itamura, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Itamura appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.