Dr. John Ivanoff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Ivanoff, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They completed their fellowship with McP Hahnemann University School Of Medicine
Locations
1
Warren Clinic Cardiology of Tulsa6151 S Yale Ave Ste 100A, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 494-8500
2
Warren Clinic Cardiology of Tulsa - South10505 E 91st St Ste 208, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (918) 494-8500
3
Warren Clinic - Vinita715 N FOREMAN ST, Vinita, OK 74301 Directions (918) 256-8731
Hospital Affiliations
- Hillcrest Hospital Henryetta
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital South
- Saint Francis Hospital Vinita
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- OSMA Health
- Preferred Community Choice
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Extremely likeable. Explains well. Cares about his patiens
About Dr. John Ivanoff, MD
- Cardiology
- English, French
- 1497725857
Education & Certifications
- McP Hahnemann University School Of Medicine
- Medical College Of Pennsylvania Hospital
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ivanoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ivanoff has seen patients for Chest Pain, Aortic Valve Disease and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ivanoff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ivanoff speaks French.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Ivanoff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ivanoff.
