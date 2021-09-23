See All Podiatrists in Boulder, CO
Dr. John Jachimiak, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. John Jachimiak, DPM

Podiatry
4.3 (28)
Map Pin Small Boulder, CO
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. John Jachimiak, DPM

Dr. John Jachimiak, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Osteopathic Medicine And Health Sciences / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Foothills Hospital.

Dr. Jachimiak works at Boulder County Foot & Ankle in Boulder, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Gregory Still, DPM
Dr. Gregory Still, DPM
4.3 (27)
View Profile
Dr. Katherine Parodi, DPM
Dr. Katherine Parodi, DPM
4.7 (86)
View Profile

Dr. Jachimiak's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pearl Podiatry Health Center LLC
    2575 Pearl St Ste 240, Boulder, CO 80302 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 442-2910

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Foothills Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Jachimiak?

    Sep 23, 2021
    John Jachimiak is in my opinion everything you want a doctor to be. He is smart, experienced, communicative, and he does not practice with an eye on the clock eager to get to the next patient. Dr. Jachimiak will take the time to explain his findings, present his anticipated plan for moving forward and answer your questions in as much detail as you need. And if all that were not enough, Dr. Jachimiak is just a very personable individual, and more importantly, and this cannot be emphasized enough, Dr. Jachimiak actually cares about trying to help his patients. I went to 3 other podiatrists trying to get some help with complications from plantar fascia release surgery and not one of those podiatrists showed the least interest in trying to figure out what had gone wrong or how my condition could be improved. Dr Jachimiak was just the opposite. He listened to my explanation of my prior experience, promptly ordered the necessary tests to try to diagnosis the problem and then followed up
    Max — Sep 23, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Jachimiak, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. John Jachimiak, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Jachimiak to family and friends

    Dr. Jachimiak's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Jachimiak

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. John Jachimiak, DPM.

    About Dr. John Jachimiak, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043227390
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Osteopathic Medicine And Health Sciences / College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Detroit
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Jachimiak, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jachimiak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jachimiak has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jachimiak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jachimiak works at Boulder County Foot & Ankle in Boulder, CO. View the full address on Dr. Jachimiak’s profile.

    Dr. Jachimiak has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jachimiak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Jachimiak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jachimiak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jachimiak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jachimiak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. John Jachimiak, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.