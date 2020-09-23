See All Urologists in Denton, TX
Dr. John Jaderlund, MD

Urology
3.1 (36)
Map Pin Small Denton, TX
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Jaderlund, MD

Dr. John Jaderlund, MD is an Urology Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton.

Dr. Jaderlund works at Denton Urology in Denton, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypogonadism and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jaderlund's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Robert C. Admire
    2401 W Oak St Ste 102, Denton, TX 76201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (940) 387-2241
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypogonadism
Urinary Stones
Epididymitis
Hypogonadism
Urinary Stones
Epididymitis

Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Exstrophy Repair Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Sep 23, 2020
    Dr Jaderlund is a very experienced, and caring physician. He has helped me on a number of issues, and will remain my doctor for as long as I have a johnson.
    kenny — Sep 23, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Jaderlund, MD
    About Dr. John Jaderlund, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1932195468
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • St Louis University Hospitals
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical School at Houston
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Jaderlund, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jaderlund is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jaderlund has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jaderlund has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jaderlund works at Denton Urology in Denton, TX. View the full address on Dr. Jaderlund’s profile.

    Dr. Jaderlund has seen patients for Hypogonadism and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jaderlund on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Jaderlund. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jaderlund.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jaderlund, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jaderlund appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

