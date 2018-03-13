Dr. John Jain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Jain, MD
Overview
Dr. John Jain, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Locations
Santa Monica Fertility2825 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 100, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 566-1470
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding, knowledegable doctor that treats his patients well.
About Dr. John Jain, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles County, Usc Medical Center
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
