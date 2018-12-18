See All Neurosurgeons in Charlottesville, VA
Dr. John Jane, MD

Neurosurgery
4.4 (19)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Jane, MD

Dr. John Jane, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with University Hospital.

Dr. Jane works at University Of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jane's Office Locations

  1. 1
    University of Virginia Medical Center
    1215 Lee St, Charlottesville, VA 22908 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (434) 924-0000
  2. 2
    Uva Rheumatology Clinic
    415 Ray C Hunt Dr Ste 2100, Charlottesville, VA 22903 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (434) 982-3591
  3. 3
    Kathie Hullfish, MD
    500 Ray C Hunt Dr, Charlottesville, VA 22903 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (434) 924-0000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Battle Building At Uva Children's Hospital
    1204 W Main St, Charlottesville, VA 22903 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (434) 243-5500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Brain Surgery
Hydrocephalus
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy
Brain Surgery
Hydrocephalus
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Acrocephalosyndactyly Chevron Icon
Acromegaly Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Congenital Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Cushing's Disease Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intracranial Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Repair Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Disease Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stereotaxis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 18, 2018
    Dr. Jane,Jr is an excellent doctor/surgeon. He's sincere, empathetic and very detailed and patient when explaining the diagnosis and procedures(s). I am very pleased with him and his work. His staff provides excellent customer service. It is well worth the hour drive for the awesome service that Dr. Jane, Jr and his team provides.
    D. Jackson in Richmond — Dec 18, 2018
    About Dr. John Jane, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801965413
    Education & Certifications

    • Hospital for Sick Children
    Internship
    • University Of Virginia Health System
    Medical Education
    • University of Virginia School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Jane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jane has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jane accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Jane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jane works at University Of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, VA. View the full address on Dr. Jane’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Jane. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jane.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

