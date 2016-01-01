Dr. John Janik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Janik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Janik, MD
Overview of Dr. John Janik, MD
Dr. John Janik, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Hematology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Dr. Janik works at
Dr. Janik's Office Locations
Medical College of Georgia1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-3291
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Janik, MD
- Hematology
- 46 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Janik has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Janik accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Janik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Janik has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Janik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Janik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Janik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.