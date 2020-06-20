Dr. John Jasko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jasko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Jasko, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Jasko, MD
Dr. John Jasko, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and is affiliated with Cabell Huntington Hospital, King's Daughters Medical Center and St. Mary's Medical Center.
Dr. Jasko works at
Dr. Jasko's Office Locations
Marshall Sports Medicine2211 3rd Ave, Huntington, WV 25703 Directions (304) 691-1880
Marshall Orthopaedics1600 Medical Center Dr Ste G500, Huntington, WV 25701 Directions (304) 691-1262Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Cabell Huntington Hospital1340 Hal Greer Blvd, Huntington, WV 25701 Directions (304) 526-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Cabell Huntington Hospital
- King's Daughters Medical Center
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Jasko did a reverse total shoulder replacement in March and from day one Dr Jasko and his staff have treated me so well and guided me through this procedure. It has gone so well and for the most part pain free and now no pain at all. Dr Jasko and staff are second to none in our book and so thankful and blessed they are here in Huntington WV/Marshall University. I must mention CHH surgery Dept was awesome making this scared fellow feel comfortable and that they were going were very good care of me. Thanks again Dr Jasko for everything and the awesome care yourself and staff provided myself.
About Dr. John Jasko, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1891795209
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jasko has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jasko accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jasko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jasko has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jasko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Jasko. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jasko.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jasko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jasko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.