Overview of Dr. John Jasko, MD

Dr. John Jasko, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and is affiliated with Cabell Huntington Hospital, King's Daughters Medical Center and St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Jasko works at Marshall Sports Medicine in Huntington, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.