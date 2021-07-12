Dr. John Jasper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jasper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Jasper, MD
Dr. John Jasper, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS and is affiliated with University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.
University Hospital Richmond Medical Center27100 CHARDON RD, Cleveland, OH 44143 Directions (440) 347-9975
Uhmp - Chagrin3909 Orange Pl Ste 2500, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 831-8255
University Coummunity Surgeons9000 Mentor Ave Ste 210, Mentor, OH 44060 Directions (440) 974-4224
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Jasper has done 3 procedures with me. I have just had the 3rd last week. ( Everything working successfully , by the way..) I cannot say say enough good things about Dr. Jasper both as a man and a highly skilled surgeon and doctor. Thank you, doctor, for taking such great care of me yet again. Highest recommendation from me. World class health care, and just down the street. Tip of the hat to everyone at UH. Cheerful, smart hardworking people. Thanks a lot !
- General Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS
Dr. Jasper has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jasper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Jasper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Jasper has seen patients for Hernia Repair, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Gallbladder Removal, and more.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Jasper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jasper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jasper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.