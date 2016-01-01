See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Fremont, CA
Dr. John Jaureguito, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.9 (19)
Map Pin Small Fremont, CA
Call for new patient details
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Jaureguito, MD

Dr. John Jaureguito, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Washington Hospital.

Dr. Jaureguito works at Silicon Valley Orthopaedics in Fremont, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jaureguito's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopaedic Sports Specialists A Medical Corp.
    39180 Farwell Dr Ste 110, Fremont, CA 94538 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 739-6520
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Washington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
Broken Arm
Bursitis
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Dislocation Chevron Icon
Hip Flexor Strain Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Injury Chevron Icon
Hip Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Hip Subluxation Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Deformity Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Joint - Varus Deformity Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. John Jaureguito, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 34 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1013044601
    Education & Certifications

    • Orthopaedic Specialty Hospital
    • The Orthopedic Spec Hospital
    • The Orthopedic Specialty Hospital
    • Saint Louis University School of Medicine
    • UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jaureguito has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jaureguito has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jaureguito works at Silicon Valley Orthopaedics in Fremont, CA. View the full address on Dr. Jaureguito’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Jaureguito. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jaureguito.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jaureguito, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jaureguito appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

