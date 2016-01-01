Dr. John Jennings, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jennings is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Jennings, MD
Dr. John Jennings, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.
1
Reconstructive Orthopedics, PA570 Egg Harbor Rd Ste C4, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions
2
Reconstructive Orthopedics, PA63 Kresson Rd Ste 103, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Directions
3
Reconstructive Orthopedics, PA994 W Sherman Ave Bldg 1, Vineland, NJ 08360 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicaid of New Jersey
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
- Male
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Temple University Hospital
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
