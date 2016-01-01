See All Hand Surgeons in Sewell, NJ
Dr. John Jennings, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience
Overview of Dr. John Jennings, MD

Dr. John Jennings, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.

Dr. Jennings works at Reconstructive Orthopedics, PA in Sewell, NJ with other offices in Cherry Hill, NJ and Vineland, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jennings' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Reconstructive Orthopedics, PA
    570 Egg Harbor Rd Ste C4, Sewell, NJ 08080
  2. 2
    Reconstructive Orthopedics, PA
    63 Kresson Rd Ste 103, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034
  3. 3
    Reconstructive Orthopedics, PA
    994 W Sherman Ave Bldg 1, Vineland, NJ 08360

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Broken Arm
Carpal Tunnel Release
De Quervain's Disease
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Ganglion Cyst
Gout
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open
Hand Fracture
Joint Drainage
Joint Pain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Pain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Osteoarthritis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Trigger Finger
Wrist Fracture
Back Pain
Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Injection
De Quervain's Release
Difficulty With Walking
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Dupuytren's Contracture
Elbow Bursitis
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open
Elbow Replacement
Elbow Sprain
Elbow Tenotomy
Excision of Radius or Ulna
Gait Abnormality
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer
Hand Tendon Repair
Hip Fracture
Hip Replacement
Humerus Fracture
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed
Knee Sprain
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Low Back Pain
Nerve Block, Somatic
Neuroplasty
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Nerve Block
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone
Rotator Cuff Tear
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Steroid Injection
Systemic Sclerosis
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Trigger Finger Release
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery
    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Medicaid of New Jersey
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. John Jennings, MD

    Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    10 years of experience
    English
    Male
    1356788160
    Education & Certifications

    THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
    Temple University Hospital
    Temple University School of Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Stratford Hospital
    • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital

