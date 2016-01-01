Overview of Dr. John Jennings, MD

Dr. John Jennings, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.



Dr. Jennings works at Reconstructive Orthopedics, PA in Sewell, NJ with other offices in Cherry Hill, NJ and Vineland, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.