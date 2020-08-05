Overview

Dr. John Jennings, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.



Dr. Jennings works at Huntsville Hospital Heart Center in Huntsville, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Sick Sinus Syndrome, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.