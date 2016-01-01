Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Johnson, MD
Overview of Dr. John Johnson, MD
Dr. John Johnson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from MAGADH UNIVERSITY / ANUGRAH NARAIN MAGADH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Marion General Hospital.
Dr. Johnson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Johnson's Office Locations
-
1
Access Ohio LLC6400 E Broad St Ste 400, Columbus, OH 43213 Directions (614) 655-3345
Hospital Affiliations
- Marion General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Johnson?
About Dr. John Johnson, MD
- Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1720154131
Education & Certifications
- MAGADH UNIVERSITY / ANUGRAH NARAIN MAGADH MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.