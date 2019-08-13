See All Cardiologists in Hazard, KY
Dr. John Jones, DO

Cardiology
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Jones, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Hazard, KY. 

Dr. Jones works at Primary Care Centers of Eastern Ky in Hazard, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Locations

  1. 1
    Primary Care Centers of Eastern Ky
    101 Town and Country Ln Ste 100, Hazard, KY 41701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (606) 439-1300
  2. 2
    Hazard Arh Regional Medical Center
    100 Medical Center Dr, Hazard, KY 41701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (606) 436-0711
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Hazard Arh Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Obesity Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 13, 2019
    Dr. Jones is a wonderful doctor. He’s always takes time to listen and understand your health problems while trying to find a solution that fits your needs. My husband and I would recommend any patient looking for a kind understanding doctor to check out Dr. Jones
    Melindajent — Aug 13, 2019
