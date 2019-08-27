Dr. John Joseph, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joseph is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Joseph, MD
Overview of Dr. John Joseph, MD
Dr. John Joseph, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Dr. Joseph's Office Locations
John R Joseph MD135 E Maple Rd, Troy, MI 48083 Directions (248) 528-2525
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Joseph?
Dr Joseph is a "1 in a million" find if you're looking for an excellent family doctor. He is kind, very knowledgeable, a good listener, calls you at home to explain a test result, and very importantly, keeps on schedule. Instead of an office building with many doctors running around, Dr Joseph has his own small office building, with his own four person staff, and when you're there, the office staff makes you feel like you're the most important person the doctor is going to see that day. I would definitely give Dr Joseph 5 stars.
About Dr. John Joseph, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1043288053
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Joseph has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joseph has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Joseph. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joseph.
