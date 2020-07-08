Dr. John Jurige Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jurige Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Jurige Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Jurige Jr, MD
Dr. John Jurige Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Jeffersonville, IN.
Dr. Jurige Jr works at
Dr. Jurige Jr's Office Locations
First Urology, PSC101 HOSPITAL BLVD, Jeffersonville, IN 47130 Directions (812) 282-3899
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Norton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jurige is extremely competent. He is helpful, explains things in plain English, and takes time to answer questions. I have been going to him for several years and trust him completely. I hope I never have to choose a new urologist. His office is efficient, fast, and runs on time, unlike many other medical offices.
About Dr. John Jurige Jr, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1336106301
Education & Certifications
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jurige Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jurige Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jurige Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jurige Jr has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Prostate Cancer and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jurige Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Jurige Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jurige Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jurige Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jurige Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.